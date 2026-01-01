Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring Logo

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring

Prometheus-based infrastructure monitoring with unified logs, metrics, and traces

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring Description

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring is a Prometheus-as-a-service platform that centralizes metrics collection and analysis at scale. The platform provides infrastructure health and performance visibility through metric data aggregation from Prometheus, AWS CloudWatch, AWS Kinesis Firehose, and the Logz.io Telemetry Collector. The solution includes Kubernetes 360, which unifies log, metric, and trace data from Kubernetes environments including nodes, Control Plane, containers, and applications. Users can monitor critical metrics and set alerts for health and performance thresholds across cluster components. The platform supports PromQL for building and customizing data visualizations, with the ability to migrate existing Grafana dashboards. Users can correlate metrics with logs, traces, and deployment events to investigate issues in context. The system tracks tens of thousands of metrics through open source-based integrations while allowing filtering of unneeded data. Alert configuration enables threshold-based notifications when metrics cross predefined values for specified time periods. Alerts can combine metrics with log or trace data and send notifications to multiple endpoints. The platform provides managed Grafana-as-a-Service with ready-made dashboards for various systems. Additional capabilities include extended retention up to 18 months, role-based access control, sub-account segregation, audit trails, SSO integration, and API access. The service includes 24/7 support and deployment markers for correlating metrics with production events.

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring is Prometheus-based infrastructure monitoring with unified logs, metrics, and traces developed by Logz.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Kubernetes, Log Analysis.

