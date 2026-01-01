Logsign Unified Security Operations Platform
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
Logsign Unified Security Operations Platform Description
Logsign Unified Security Operations Platform is a security information and event management solution that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single platform. The product combines next-generation SIEM functionality with threat intelligence, user and entity behavior analytics, and automated threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The platform provides centralized log collection and event management, supporting data ingestion from various sources to create a data lake for security monitoring and analysis. It includes threat intelligence integration with over 40 global threat intelligence feeds for real-time enrichment and detection of indicators of compromise, suspicious attack vectors, and various attack types including PowerShell, zero-day, and brute force attacks. The UEBA component uses advanced analytics to monitor user access to critical data, detect risky user behavior, and identify insider threats by analyzing data related to assets and identity. The automated incident detection, investigation, and response functionality provides incident triage, mitigation, eradication, and remediation capabilities with semi-automated and automated response options on security devices. The platform offers over 400 pre-defined log collection integrations and more than 100 pre-defined automated response integrations. It is designed for both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers, with features supporting compliance requirements including GDPR and PCI.
