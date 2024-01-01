sysmon-modular 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Sysmon configuration repository for everybody to customise. This is a Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configuration repository, set up modular for easier maintenance and generation of specific configs. Please keep in mind that any of these configurations should be considered a starting point, tuning per environment is strongly recommended. Note: to get even more value out of the FileExecutable event, consider getting the most up to date version of the LOLdrivers config merged into the config as well. You can easily do that by grabbing the file and adding it in the 29_file_execute_detected folder and generate a new config. The sysmonconfig.xml within the repo is automatically generated after a successful merge by the PowerShell script and a successful load by Sysmon in an Azure Pipeline run. More info on how to generate a custom config, incorporating your own modules here. Pre-Generated configurations: Type: Config: Description: default: sysmonconfig.xml: This is the balanced configuration, most used, more information here. default+: sysmonconfig-with-filedelete.xml: This is the balanced configuration, most used, more information including FileDelete file saves.