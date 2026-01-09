Dynatrace
Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics
Dynatrace
Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Dynatrace is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Dynatrace Description
Dynatrace is a unified observability and security platform that combines infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, and security capabilities. The platform uses Davis AI, which integrates predictive, causal, and generative AI to provide automated analysis and recommendations. The platform includes Grail, a causal data lakehouse with massively parallel processing for storing and analyzing observability, security, and business data. OneAgent provides automated deployment and continuous data collection across the application delivery chain. PurePath captures distributed traces with code-level context across the full stack. OpenPipeline offers stream processing for data ingestion and enrichment. Smartscape automatically maps interactions and relationships between applications and infrastructure in real time. AppEngine enables users to create custom applications using observability and security data. AutomationEngine supports workflow automation across DevSecOps processes. The platform covers infrastructure observability, application observability, AI observability, digital experience monitoring, log analytics, application security, threat observability, software delivery, and business observability. It supports cloud environments, containers, and various technology stacks with automated discovery and analysis capabilities.
Dynatrace FAQ
Common questions about Dynatrace including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Dynatrace is Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, AI Powered Security, Application Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership