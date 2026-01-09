Dynatrace Description

Dynatrace is a unified observability and security platform that combines infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, and security capabilities. The platform uses Davis AI, which integrates predictive, causal, and generative AI to provide automated analysis and recommendations. The platform includes Grail, a causal data lakehouse with massively parallel processing for storing and analyzing observability, security, and business data. OneAgent provides automated deployment and continuous data collection across the application delivery chain. PurePath captures distributed traces with code-level context across the full stack. OpenPipeline offers stream processing for data ingestion and enrichment. Smartscape automatically maps interactions and relationships between applications and infrastructure in real time. AppEngine enables users to create custom applications using observability and security data. AutomationEngine supports workflow automation across DevSecOps processes. The platform covers infrastructure observability, application observability, AI observability, digital experience monitoring, log analytics, application security, threat observability, software delivery, and business observability. It supports cloud environments, containers, and various technology stacks with automated discovery and analysis capabilities.