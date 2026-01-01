ReliaQuest GreyMatter Transit Description

GreyMatter Transit is a security telemetry management platform that detects threats while data is in motion between source and storage. The product analyzes security data in real time as it flows through the network, targeting a mean time to detect (MTTD) of under 5 seconds. The platform normalizes telemetry data to Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format using a Universal Translator component. This normalization enables event filtering capabilities that allow security teams to identify and drop low-value logs before storage. GreyMatter Transit provides flexible data routing functionality that directs security events to different storage destinations based on value. High-priority events can be sent to SIEM platforms while lower-priority data routes to data lakes or other storage systems. The product includes a no-code interface for managing data pipelines without scripting requirements. Security teams can design, deploy, and modify custom pipelines through a unified user interface integrated into the GreyMatter platform. The platform addresses challenges related to data volume growth, storage costs, and detection latency in security operations environments. It operates as part of the broader GreyMatter security operations platform.