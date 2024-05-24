SOC Prime Uncoder AI Description

SOC Prime Uncoder AI is an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for detection engineering that serves as a SaaS platform and augmented intelligence co-pilot. It is the commercial counterpart to Uncoder IO, an open-source tool used by the cyber defender community since 2018. The platform enables security teams to create, validate, and share detection rules and queries across multiple security platforms. It supports automatic conversion of detection code into 65+ SIEM, EDR, XDR, and Data Lake native language formats, including Roota and Sigma open-source languages. The tool provides an IOC-to-Query converter that transforms threat intelligence in non-binary formats into performance-optimized queries for over 45 security technologies. This enables retrospective IOC matching at scale across different platforms. Uncoder AI includes a built-in validation tool called "Green Warden" that performs syntax and logic checks for Sigma rules and SIEM-native queries. The platform features smart autocomplete functionality based on MITRE ATT&CK framework and a library of 11,000+ Sigma rules. The platform provides access to a threat detection knowledge base that is updated continuously and offers sub-second search performance. It includes global hit rate statistics and external intelligence to help tune detection rules based on real-world performance data. Users can generate vendor-agnostic detections describing tools, host artifacts, or TTPs used in cyber attacks. The platform automatically creates templates for use case documentation and supports customization of detection rules to match specific SIEM data schemas. The tool integrates with SOC Prime's Threat Detection Marketplace and Attack Detective. It supports commercial API access for automation of detection engineering workflows. The platform connects users to a community of 40,000+ cyber defenders for collective defense and knowledge sharing.