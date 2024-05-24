SOC Prime Uncoder AI Logo

SOC Prime Uncoder AI

by SOC Prime

IDE for detection engineering with cross-platform translation for 65+ SIEM/EDR/XDR

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Detection RulesSigmaMitre AttackIoc+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SOC Prime Uncoder AI Description

SOC Prime Uncoder AI is an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for detection engineering that serves as a SaaS platform and augmented intelligence co-pilot. It is the commercial counterpart to Uncoder IO, an open-source tool used by the cyber defender community since 2018. The platform enables security teams to create, validate, and share detection rules and queries across multiple security platforms. It supports automatic conversion of detection code into 65+ SIEM, EDR, XDR, and Data Lake native language formats, including Roota and Sigma open-source languages. The tool provides an IOC-to-Query converter that transforms threat intelligence in non-binary formats into performance-optimized queries for over 45 security technologies. This enables retrospective IOC matching at scale across different platforms. Uncoder AI includes a built-in validation tool called "Green Warden" that performs syntax and logic checks for Sigma rules and SIEM-native queries. The platform features smart autocomplete functionality based on MITRE ATT&CK framework and a library of 11,000+ Sigma rules. The platform provides access to a threat detection knowledge base that is updated continuously and offers sub-second search performance. It includes global hit rate statistics and external intelligence to help tune detection rules based on real-world performance data. Users can generate vendor-agnostic detections describing tools, host artifacts, or TTPs used in cyber attacks. The platform automatically creates templates for use case documentation and supports customization of detection rules to match specific SIEM data schemas. The tool integrates with SOC Prime's Threat Detection Marketplace and Attack Detective. It supports commercial API access for automation of detection engineering workflows. The platform connects users to a community of 40,000+ cyber defenders for collective defense and knowledge sharing.

SOC Prime Uncoder AI FAQ

Common questions about SOC Prime Uncoder AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SOC Prime Uncoder AI is IDE for detection engineering with cross-platform translation for 65+ SIEM/EDR/XDR developed by SOC Prime. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Detection Rules, Sigma, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

LogCraft Detection Engineering Logo
LogCraft Detection Engineering

Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR

0
Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform Logo
Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform

Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.

0
Anvilogic AI SOC Logo
Anvilogic AI SOC

AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes

0
BluSapphire OnePlatform Logo
BluSapphire OnePlatform

AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation

0
Logpoint SIEM Logo
Logpoint SIEM

A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox