Sysdig Stratoshark Description
Sysdig Stratoshark is an open source tool that extends Wireshark's packet analysis capabilities to cloud-native environments. Built by the co-creators of Wireshark, it provides visibility into system calls and audit logs for cloud workloads. The tool combines Wireshark's analysis interface with Falco's runtime security capabilities to enable troubleshooting and incident response in cloud environments. It supports introspection across hosts, containers, and cloud-native systems including Linux and Kubernetes deployments. Stratoshark extends beyond traditional network packet analysis to include cloud platform audit logs through Falco Plugins. It supports analysis of data from AWS CloudTrail, Okta, and GitHub. The tool can process SCAP files for system-level analysis. The project was donated to the Wireshark Foundation in May 2025 for long-term stewardship. It is available as an open source project with community support through Discord channels. Sysdig also offers Falco Feeds, which provides expert-written detection rules with professional support and SaaS infrastructure for organizations using Falco.
Sysdig Stratoshark is Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark developed by Sysdig. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Cloud Security, Container Security.
