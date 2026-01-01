IBM QRadar SIEM Logo

IBM QRadar SIEM

SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection

IBM QRadar SIEM is a security information and event management platform that centralizes security visibility across an organization's IT environment. The platform collects and correlates data from various sources to provide a unified view of security events. The solution includes real-time threat detection capabilities and supports compliance management through evidence collection and audit reporting. It features user and entity behavior analytics (UBA) to identify insider threats and anomalous user behavior. The platform includes network detection and response (NDR) functionality that analyzes network activity in real time. QRadar SIEM provides native support for Sigma Rules, allowing security analysts to import open source detection rules directly from the security community. The platform offers automated case creation and risk prioritization to reduce manual tasks for security analysts. The solution integrates with existing security tools and supports multiple data source types. It includes threat hunting capabilities that enable analysts to investigate cyberthreats using disparate datasets. The platform provides dashboards for network visibility and security event monitoring. QRadar SIEM supports various use cases including advanced threat detection, ransomware response, compliance reporting, and threat hunting. The platform is designed for security operations centers (SOCs) to manage incident detection, investigation, and response workflows.

IBM QRadar SIEM is SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection developed by IBM. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Real Time Monitoring.

