Dynatrace Log management and analytics

Dynatrace Log management and analytics

Log management and analytics platform with AI-driven analysis and correlation

Security Operations Commercial
Dynatrace Log Management and Analytics is a log management platform built on the Grail data lakehouse that provides centralized collection, storage, and analysis of log data across IT environments. The platform automatically correlates logs with traces, metrics, and events to provide unified observability. The solution includes Davis AI for automated problem detection and root cause analysis across observability signals. It processes logs without requiring manual configuration of indexes or schemas, and supports pre-processing of common log formats including JSON and OpenTelemetry. The platform offers filtering capabilities by Kubernetes components such as namespace, workload, node, pod, and container. It can extract business events from log files during ingestion and provides alerting on business anomalies. The system includes dashboards for monitoring ingest volumes and cost control. Log data can be retained from days to years with instant access for security investigations and compliance requirements. The platform supports threat detection and incident response workflows through the Security Investigator application. Users can query across multiple data types including metrics, events, logs, and traces using Dynatrace Query Language (DQL), with natural language query assistance through Davis AI co-pilot.

