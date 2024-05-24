Siren Platform Logo

Siren Platform

by Siren

Investigative intelligence platform for security and threat analysis

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Siren Platform Description

Siren Platform is an investigative intelligence platform designed for security operations and threat analysis. The platform provides capabilities for analyzing and investigating security data through a graph-based approach. The platform is available for deployment across multiple operating systems including Windows, Linux, Mac, and Docker environments. It includes Search Guard integration for security features and access control. Siren Platform operates as a licensed commercial product with trial versions available for evaluation. The platform requires specific installation procedures, including the use of enhanced zip processors for Windows deployments. The platform is built to support security teams in conducting investigations and analyzing complex relationships within security data. It provides a framework for connecting disparate data sources and identifying patterns relevant to security operations. Version 15.0.5 represents the current release, with regular updates and maintenance releases provided by the vendor. Documentation and release notes are available through the vendor's support portal for implementation and operational guidance.

Siren Platform FAQ

Common questions about Siren Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Siren Platform is Investigative intelligence platform for security and threat analysis developed by Siren. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Investigation, Graph.

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