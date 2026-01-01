Legato SIEMaaS Logo

Legato SIEMaaS is a managed Security Information and Event Management service that provides organizations with security monitoring and threat detection capabilities without requiring internal infrastructure management. The service handles log collection, rule configuration, and policy management on behalf of customers. The platform integrates threat intelligence feeds to identify tactics, techniques, and procedures used by threat actors. It includes automated compliance reporting capabilities for standards including SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, with features for log retention and audit-ready report generation. The service provides incident response workflow integration to coordinate between customer teams and Legato's security analysts. Customers receive direct access to the Security Operations Center through Microsoft Teams, enabling real-time communication with analysts and visibility into security operations. The managed service model eliminates the need for customers to handle SIEM sizing, tuning, and licensing. Legato's team manages the technical operations while customers maintain visibility into their security posture through the platform interface.

Legato SIEMaaS is Managed SIEM service with log collection, threat detection, and compliance developed by Legato Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Log Management.

