ManageEngine Log360 Description
ManageEngine Log360 is a security information and event management solution that provides centralized log collection, analysis, and threat detection capabilities. The platform collects and evaluates logs from over 700 sources and presents data through dashboards with graphs and reports. The solution includes user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) that uses machine learning to identify abnormal activities and provides risk scores, trends, and reports. It features a real-time correlation engine with over 100 prebuilt correlation rules for detecting attack patterns. Log360 incorporates data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to secure files containing personal data such as PII, ePHI, and payment card information. The platform includes cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality for tracking user and application access across the network. The solution provides Active Directory auditing with over 200 event-specific reports and real-time email alerts for changes to Active Directory, Entra ID, and Windows servers. It offers Microsoft 365 monitoring with over 100 reports on Exchange servers. Security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities enable automated security tasks through predefined actions based on incident types. The threat investigation workbench allows analysts to analyze flagged threats, check IP and URL reputations, and take action directly from the console. Log360 supports compliance management for regulations including PCI DSS, GDPR, FISMA, HIPAA, SOX, and GLBA through over 150 prebuilt and custom reports. The platform is available in on-premises, cloud, and MSSP deployment models.
