Hunters SOC Platform is a next-generation SIEM designed for small security teams. The platform uses AI and automation to investigate alerts, reducing alert triage by 80% and excessive alerting by 90%. It automatically investigates every alert without requiring playbooks, resolving false positives and surfacing critical threats with full attack context. The platform ingests data across security stacks and correlates multiple data sources to identify attacks that might be missed in isolation. Built-in detections are continuously tested and refined by Team Axon, eliminating the need for detection engineering. All data is standardized to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework) for enhanced interoperability. Hunters includes a security data lake that can be managed by the vendor or brought by the customer, providing predictable costs and avoiding vendor lock-in. GenAI capabilities provide threat summaries, explanations, and investigation steps, enabling analysts to respond with one-click actions. The platform deploys in days without professional services and automates threat detection, investigation, and response to eliminate ongoing SIEM management overhead. Team Axon provides optional managed services including rapid response, incident investigations, threat hunting, and security posture reporting.

Hunters SOC Platform is Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered alert investigation and automated response developed by Hunters. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

