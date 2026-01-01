Coralogix DataPrime Engine Description

Coralogix DataPrime Engine is an observability platform that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and profiles. The platform uses a proprietary query engine called DataPrime that unifies querying across different telemetry data types with a single syntax, supporting aggregations, joins, and advanced queries. The platform features the Streama engine for real-time data ingestion without excessive sampling, enabling organizations to capture 100% of telemetry data as it occurs. Data can be stored in the customer's own cloud storage bucket in open formats, providing control over data retention and avoiding vendor lock-in. The system supports petabyte-scale retention and remote querying without requiring indexing. Coralogix includes a TCO Cost Optimizer that routes critical logs to in-stream analysis while directing lower-priority data to cloud storage. The platform provides dynamic schema handling with automatic detection, eliminating the need for predefined schemas. It offers real-time alerting and anomaly detection capabilities for identifying issues at their source. The platform includes specialized AI observability features through an AI Center, which provides monitoring for AI agents, evaluation engines, guardrails for safety and quality control, and security-focused dashboards. Additional capabilities include application performance monitoring (APM), real user monitoring (RUM), infrastructure monitoring, database monitoring, serverless APM, continuous profiling, session replay, and error tracking. The platform supports native OpenTelemetry integration and offers over 300 integrations with cloud providers and other platforms.