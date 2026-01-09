Grafana Cloud Logs Logo

Grafana Cloud Logs

Managed log aggregation system for storing and querying application logs

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Grafana Cloud Logs is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Grafana Cloud Logs Description

Grafana Cloud Logs is a managed log aggregation system powered by Grafana Loki that enables organizations to store and query logs from applications and infrastructure. The system uses an indexing approach that maintains a small storage footprint while allowing users to retain all logs without volume restrictions. The platform supports log ingestion from multiple sources and formats including JSON, XML, CSV, logfmt, and unstructured text. It handles data from Kubernetes, Docker, AWS, GCP, Windows, and other infrastructure sources. The system is designed to manage bursts and out-of-order log ingestion while maintaining data integrity. Users can query logs using LogQL, which supports field extraction, regex, and pattern matching. The platform includes label selectors, line filters, and time-range optimizations for query performance. An Explore Logs app provides visualization capabilities without requiring query language knowledge. The system correlates logs with metrics and traces for troubleshooting. It can generate metrics directly from logs for monitoring purposes. Real-time log viewing is available as logs are ingested. Cost management features include a centralized hub for analyzing logging spend, Log Volume Explorer for identifying high-volume log sources, and Adaptive Logs for filtering unnecessary logs. Users can export logs to external object storage for compliance and archiving requirements. The architecture is horizontally scalable and highly available. The platform offers 50GB logs with 14-day retention in the free tier, with paid tiers providing extended retention and additional support options.

Grafana Cloud Logs FAQ

Common questions about Grafana Cloud Logs including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Grafana Cloud Logs is Managed log aggregation system for storing and querying application logs developed by Grafana Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Aggregation, Log Management, Log Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →