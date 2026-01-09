Grafana Cloud Logs
Grafana Cloud Logs
Managed log aggregation system for storing and querying application logs
Grafana Cloud Logs Description
Grafana Cloud Logs is a managed log aggregation system powered by Grafana Loki that enables organizations to store and query logs from applications and infrastructure. The system uses an indexing approach that maintains a small storage footprint while allowing users to retain all logs without volume restrictions. The platform supports log ingestion from multiple sources and formats including JSON, XML, CSV, logfmt, and unstructured text. It handles data from Kubernetes, Docker, AWS, GCP, Windows, and other infrastructure sources. The system is designed to manage bursts and out-of-order log ingestion while maintaining data integrity. Users can query logs using LogQL, which supports field extraction, regex, and pattern matching. The platform includes label selectors, line filters, and time-range optimizations for query performance. An Explore Logs app provides visualization capabilities without requiring query language knowledge. The system correlates logs with metrics and traces for troubleshooting. It can generate metrics directly from logs for monitoring purposes. Real-time log viewing is available as logs are ingested. Cost management features include a centralized hub for analyzing logging spend, Log Volume Explorer for identifying high-volume log sources, and Adaptive Logs for filtering unnecessary logs. Users can export logs to external object storage for compliance and archiving requirements. The architecture is horizontally scalable and highly available. The platform offers 50GB logs with 14-day retention in the free tier, with paid tiers providing extended retention and additional support options.
