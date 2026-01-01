Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting Description

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting is a cloud-based log analytics platform designed for monitoring and troubleshooting cloud operations. The platform collects, analyzes, and visualizes log data to help organizations detect and resolve issues in their infrastructure and applications. The solution provides log management capabilities for security and operational use cases. It includes infrastructure monitoring, application observability, and AWS monitoring functionality. The platform supports Kubernetes monitoring and offers integration with multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The product features machine learning algorithms and generative AI capabilities to analyze log data. It provides pre-built dashboards for visualization and supports OpenTelemetry for data collection. The platform includes search functionality for log analysis and offers real-time monitoring capabilities. Sumo Logic operates as a SaaS platform with support for multi-cloud environments. It includes API access for integration and automation purposes. The solution is designed for security operations, DevOps, and IT operations teams who need to monitor cloud infrastructure and applications. The platform offers compliance support including PCI compliance monitoring. It provides security analytics through its Cloud SIEM offering and includes Cloud SOAR capabilities for security orchestration and automation. The product maintains certifications for security and compliance standards.