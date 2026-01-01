Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting Logo

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Log analytics platform for monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting Description

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting is a cloud-based log analytics platform designed for monitoring and troubleshooting cloud operations. The platform collects, analyzes, and visualizes log data to help organizations detect and resolve issues in their infrastructure and applications. The solution provides log management capabilities for security and operational use cases. It includes infrastructure monitoring, application observability, and AWS monitoring functionality. The platform supports Kubernetes monitoring and offers integration with multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The product features machine learning algorithms and generative AI capabilities to analyze log data. It provides pre-built dashboards for visualization and supports OpenTelemetry for data collection. The platform includes search functionality for log analysis and offers real-time monitoring capabilities. Sumo Logic operates as a SaaS platform with support for multi-cloud environments. It includes API access for integration and automation purposes. The solution is designed for security operations, DevOps, and IT operations teams who need to monitor cloud infrastructure and applications. The platform offers compliance support including PCI compliance monitoring. It provides security analytics through its Cloud SIEM offering and includes Cloud SOAR capabilities for security orchestration and automation. The product maintains certifications for security and compliance standards.

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting FAQ

Common questions about Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting is Log analytics platform for monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue detection developed by Sumo Logic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Application Security, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →