Elastic Cloud Description

Elastic Cloud is a managed cloud service that provides search, observability, and security capabilities built on the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch). The platform can be deployed across multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with availability in over 50 regions globally. The service offers two deployment models: Elastic Cloud Serverless, which is fully managed with automatic version upgrades, sharding, and scaling handled by Elastic; and Elastic Cloud Hosted, which provides greater control over deployment configurations, version updates, sizing, and snapshots. The platform includes data tier management with searchable snapshots for cost-effective storage in cloud-based object storage. Cross-cluster search enables querying across different regions and cloud providers, while cross-cluster replication provides data redundancy and improved response times. Autoscaling capabilities adjust resources based on demand. Security features include document-level and field-level security controls, network security options to prevent traffic from routing over the internet, and built-in security best practices for compliance requirements. The service maintains a 99.95% Monthly Uptime SLA. Elastic Cloud supports generative AI integration with large language models for building custom experiences. The platform is FedRAMP authorized at the Moderate Impact level and can be deployed to AWS GovCloud for government use cases. Monitoring capabilities provide real-time visibility into deployment health and performance.