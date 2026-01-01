Elastic Cloud
Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases
Elastic Cloud
Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases
Elastic Cloud Description
Elastic Cloud is a managed cloud service that provides search, observability, and security capabilities built on the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch). The platform can be deployed across multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with availability in over 50 regions globally. The service offers two deployment models: Elastic Cloud Serverless, which is fully managed with automatic version upgrades, sharding, and scaling handled by Elastic; and Elastic Cloud Hosted, which provides greater control over deployment configurations, version updates, sizing, and snapshots. The platform includes data tier management with searchable snapshots for cost-effective storage in cloud-based object storage. Cross-cluster search enables querying across different regions and cloud providers, while cross-cluster replication provides data redundancy and improved response times. Autoscaling capabilities adjust resources based on demand. Security features include document-level and field-level security controls, network security options to prevent traffic from routing over the internet, and built-in security best practices for compliance requirements. The service maintains a 99.95% Monthly Uptime SLA. Elastic Cloud supports generative AI integration with large language models for building custom experiences. The platform is FedRAMP authorized at the Moderate Impact level and can be deployed to AWS GovCloud for government use cases. Monitoring capabilities provide real-time visibility into deployment health and performance.
Elastic Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Elastic Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Elastic Cloud is Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases developed by Elastic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership