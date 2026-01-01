Logz.io Log Management
Logz.io Log Management Description
Logz.io Log Management is a cloud-based log management platform that provides centralized log collection, analysis, and storage capabilities. The platform is built on OpenSearch and offers log ingestion from various sources with over 300 integrations. The platform includes an AI Agent that performs automated root cause analysis by correlating logs, metrics, and traces. Users can query logs using natural language and receive AI-generated summaries with recommended next steps. The system automatically detects anomalies and critical errors using machine learning. The platform offers multiple storage tiers: Hot Tier for real-time analysis, Warm Tier for semi-active data, and Cold Tier for long-term retention. A Data Optimization Hub identifies and filters unnecessary log data to reduce costs. LogMetrics functionality converts log data into time-series metrics to reduce storage requirements. Features include a self-service log parser, advanced alerting with multiple query support, and alert recommendations using supervised machine learning. The platform supports correlation between logs, metrics, and traces for unified observability. Search performance is stated to be 4-5x faster than OpenSearch Dashboards. The service is fully managed with automatic scaling and includes pre-built dashboards. Users can track production changes alongside logs and integrate alerts with notification tools.
