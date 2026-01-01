Gurucul REVEAL Logo

Gurucul REVEAL

AI-driven TDIR platform combining Next-Gen SIEM, insider risk mgmt & SOC automation

Security Operations
Gurucul REVEAL Description

Gurucul REVEAL is a Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified architecture. The platform includes four native offerings: Next-Gen SIEM, Insider Risk Management, AI SOC Analyst, and Data Pipeline Management. The platform uses behavioral analytics and machine learning with 4,000 ML detection models to identify threats. It supports deployment across multiple data lake architectures, allowing organizations to maintain control over their data location and avoid vendor lock-in. The system can ingest and search data regardless of its location. REVEAL includes native data pipeline management capabilities designed to optimize data ingestion costs. The platform uses behavioral-based analytics rather than static rules for threat detection, and includes agentic AI detection that adapts to external, insider, and identity-based threats. The AI SOC Analyst component operates autonomously to triage alerts based on contextual data and escalate credible threats. The platform provides risk scoring and prioritization capabilities to help analysts focus on legitimate security incidents. The system supports flexible deployment options, allowing organizations to implement the complete platform or address specific use cases. It integrates with existing detection tools and can be deployed in various environments including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid architectures.

Gurucul REVEAL is AI-driven TDIR platform combining Next-Gen SIEM, insider risk mgmt & SOC automation developed by Gurucul. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

