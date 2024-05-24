Exabeam New-Scale SIEM Logo

Exabeam New-Scale SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform built on Google Cloud Platform. The solution provides log management, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through a unified workbench. The platform includes a search interface that queries terabytes of data using natural language or advanced query options. It supports multiple data collection methods including API, agent, syslog, SIEM, and data lake transport, with over 7,000 prebuilt log parsers and the ability to process events at over 2 million events per second. New-Scale SIEM uses a Common Information Model to normalize data at ingestion for standardized analysis across sources. The Threat Center provides centralized case management, combining alerts, cases, detections, and watchlists in a single interface with automated prioritization and evidence collection. The platform includes Exabeam Nova, an intelligent agent framework that automates SOC tasks such as generating case summaries and classifying threats. Outcomes Navigator maps ingested data to security use cases and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing visibility into human and non-human entities. Users can create up to 1,000 custom correlation rules from searches, build dashboards with 14 chart types, and schedule compliance reports. The Threat Intelligence Service ingests and scores commercial and open-source feeds, refreshed every 24 hours. Platform monitoring capabilities include anomaly detection for ingestion rates and forecasting tools for capacity planning. Data is collected through Exabeam Collectors, log forwarding, or direct API connections to other SIEMs. The solution supports data sources from on-premises environments, public clouds, and SaaS applications.

Exabeam New-Scale SIEM is Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response developed by Exabeam. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.

