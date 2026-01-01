IonX Verisys FIM
IonX Verisys FIM Description
IonX Verisys FIM is a file integrity monitoring solution that detects and reports changes to system objects and network device configurations. The product monitors Windows files, Windows registry objects, Linux files, and network device configurations to ensure systems remain in a known and trusted state. The solution uses cryptographic hashing algorithms to detect file alterations and provides automated integrity checks that can be scheduled or initiated manually. When discrepancies are detected, the system generates automated alerts and reports in multiple formats at different detail levels. Verisys FIM includes a central administration console for managing agents deployed across enterprise environments. The console enables centralized configuration, integrity checks, reporting, and licensing administration. Rulesets can be configured and published to multiple agents simultaneously. The product addresses compliance requirements including PCI DSS requirements 10.5.5 and 11.5, as well as SOX, FISMA, HIPAA, NERC CIP, and CoCo regulations. It includes pre-configured templates for common operating systems and applications including Windows Server, Windows Desktop, Linux, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft IIS, Apache HTTP Server, and network devices from Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto, and F5. The solution integrates with SIEM and log management platforms through standard logging interfaces. Pricing is based on per-endpoint licensing for servers, workstations, and network devices.
