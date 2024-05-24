Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI Description

Faddom Flawless SecOps is an infrastructure visibility and security operations platform that uses AI to provide real-time mapping and analysis of on-premises servers, cloud instances, applications, and dependencies. The platform includes two primary AI components: Lighthouse AI for automated traffic anomaly detection and Compass AI for natural language querying of infrastructure data. Lighthouse AI analyzes server communications and identifies traffic anomalies such as DNS irregularities, unauthorized logins, and outbound traffic spikes without requiring manual threshold configuration. Compass AI enables users to query infrastructure using natural language, answering questions about database servers, applications, and servers with vulnerabilities by searching through infrastructure data. The platform maps hybrid environments including both on-premises and cloud infrastructure, providing visibility into application dependencies and server relationships. It aims to replace manual processes that rely on outdated spreadsheets, CMDBs, and documentation by providing automated discovery and real-time data. Faddom positions itself as a solution for security teams, IT operations, and compliance requirements by delivering infrastructure context and business-relevant insights. The platform offers a 14-day free trial and can complete initial infrastructure mapping in under 60 minutes.