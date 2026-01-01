Elastic Search AI Platform Description

Elastic Search AI Platform is a developer-centric, open source platform built on a distributed search and vector database with analytics capabilities. The platform uses the Elasticsearch core for indexing and querying data at scale. The platform supports multiple use cases including log analytics, threat hunting, generative AI application development, and search applications. It provides vector database functionality for building retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications and semantic search capabilities. Key technical capabilities include hybrid search combining full-text and semantic search, ES|QL unified query language for data analysis and investigations, cross-cluster search for querying data across multiple clusters, and real-time data processing with distributed shards and inverted indices. The platform features a Search AI Lake architecture for cloud-native deployments, providing storage and low-latency querying. AutoOps functionality offers automatic monitoring and performance optimization recommendations. Integration options include RESTful APIs for data access and management, automation capabilities for alerts and anomalies, and connections to AI ecosystem partners. The platform includes visual exploration tools through Kibana for data analysis and trend identification. Deployment options include Elastic Cloud Serverless (fully managed), Elastic Cloud Hosted (configurable clusters), and on-premises installations. The platform is designed to handle petabyte-scale data volumes with millisecond query response times.