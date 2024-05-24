Cribl Insights Logo

Cribl is a data engine platform designed for IT and security teams to manage telemetry data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform consists of multiple products that work together to address data collection, processing, routing, storage, and search challenges. Cribl Stream enables users to transform, reduce, enrich, and route data to multiple destinations for analysis or storage. It processes data in real-time and supports routing to various analytics and security tools. Cribl Edge focuses on data collection at the source, simplifying agent management and enabling collection from distributed endpoints and infrastructure. Cribl Lake provides data storage capabilities in open formats, supporting data lake strategies for long-term retention and compliance requirements. Cribl Search offers federated search capabilities across multiple data sources and formats, allowing users to query telemetry data regardless of where it is stored without requiring extensive preprocessing. Cribl Insights provides monitoring capabilities for the Cribl environment to prevent downtime and ensure operational continuity. The platform is designed to handle high-volume telemetry data processing at scale, supporting millions of events per second and petabytes of daily data volume. It supports logs, metrics, traces, and configuration data in various formats and schemas. The architecture provides flexibility in tool selection and data routing without vendor lock-in.

Cribl Insights is Data engine for collecting, processing, routing, and storing IT/security telemetry developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Observability, Cloud Security.

