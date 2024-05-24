Abstract Security Platform Description

Abstract Security Platform is a security data operations platform that manages security telemetry from collection through analysis. The platform consists of four main components: Pipelines for data routing and transformation, Streaming Detections for real-time threat detection, LakeVilla for data archival, and Abstract Intelligence (ASE) for AI-assisted analysis. The Pipelines component enables organizations to route security data from any source to any destination with version-controlled configuration. It provides capabilities for data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, field masking for PII protection, schema normalization to standards like Splunk CIM or OCSF, data filtering and aggregation to reduce costs, and multi-destination routing to avoid vendor lock-in. Streaming Detections performs real-time threat detection on data streams before storage. It includes out-of-the-box detection rules updated daily, drag-and-drop detection creation without code, custom detection logic, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, case management workflows, and alert suppression to reduce false positives. LakeVilla provides cost-efficient archival storage on AWS, Azure, or GCP with query-ready access. It supports compliance retention requirements, replay of archived logs through detection workflows, and eliminates retrieval fees. Abstract Intelligence (ASE) offers AI-assisted investigation capabilities that correlate multi-source events, provide attack narratives, and augment analyst expertise during detection creation and investigations.