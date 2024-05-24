Abstract Security Platform
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Abstract Security Platform
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Abstract Security Platform Description
Abstract Security Platform is a security data operations platform that manages security telemetry from collection through analysis. The platform consists of four main components: Pipelines for data routing and transformation, Streaming Detections for real-time threat detection, LakeVilla for data archival, and Abstract Intelligence (ASE) for AI-assisted analysis. The Pipelines component enables organizations to route security data from any source to any destination with version-controlled configuration. It provides capabilities for data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, field masking for PII protection, schema normalization to standards like Splunk CIM or OCSF, data filtering and aggregation to reduce costs, and multi-destination routing to avoid vendor lock-in. Streaming Detections performs real-time threat detection on data streams before storage. It includes out-of-the-box detection rules updated daily, drag-and-drop detection creation without code, custom detection logic, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, case management workflows, and alert suppression to reduce false positives. LakeVilla provides cost-efficient archival storage on AWS, Azure, or GCP with query-ready access. It supports compliance retention requirements, replay of archived logs through detection workflows, and eliminates retrieval fees. Abstract Intelligence (ASE) offers AI-assisted investigation capabilities that correlate multi-source events, provide attack narratives, and augment analyst expertise during detection creation and investigations.
Abstract Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Abstract Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Abstract Security Platform is Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics developed by Abstract Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, MITRE Attack.
ALTERNATIVES
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
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