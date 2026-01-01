BlockAPT Unify Logo

SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics

BlockAPT Unify is a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution that provides centralized monitoring and analysis of security events across IT environments. The platform aggregates and correlates log data from multiple sources to detect threats and anomalies in real-time. The solution offers customizable dashboards that provide visibility into security metrics and key indicators. It includes vulnerability management capabilities with automated assessment reports and playbooks for remediation. The platform performs continuous 24/7 monitoring of network activity with historical trend analysis for security planning. BlockAPT Unify features high-speed log ingestion and parsing from multiple sources, with automated data aggregation and correlation. The system uses algorithms to reduce false positives and focuses on identifying genuine threats. It provides automated incident response management and supports compliance reporting with audit trails for regulations such as GDPR and ISO 27001. The platform is built on an API-driven architecture that supports integration with existing security tools. It can be deployed across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments with scalable deployment options. The solution includes an executive dashboard designed for management reporting and risk visualization. Pricing is based on device licenses with three tiers: small (100 devices), medium (250 devices), and large (500 devices), all including standard support during business hours and one-year subscriptions.

BlockAPT Unify is SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics developed by BlockAPT. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Dashboard.

