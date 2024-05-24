Rapid7 Incident Command Description

Rapid7 Incident Command is a cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform that provides detection and response capabilities across hybrid environments. The platform combines log data, telemetry, and asset context from cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises infrastructure into a unified view. The solution uses AI-driven behavioral analytics and user behavior analytics (UBA) to detect threats including lateral movement, privilege abuse, and anomalous access patterns. AI-powered alert triage automatically prioritizes incidents based on exposure scoring, asset criticality, and vulnerability data to reduce alert fatigue. The platform includes endpoint detection and response (EDR), network traffic analysis, and attack surface management capabilities. Investigation workflows correlate security events across users, endpoints, applications, and network flows to reconstruct attack timelines. AI-assisted investigation surfaces related indicators and aligns findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Response capabilities include automated containment actions such as endpoint isolation, credential revocation, and process termination. The platform incorporates SOAR automation through playbooks and workflows, along with digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities. Natural language search enables analysts to query billions of records using conversational queries. Additional features include deception technology, embedded threat intelligence, detection-as-code workflows, and integration with ticketing systems for case management and documentation.