Panther TrustedAIforSecOps Description

Panther TrustedAIforSecOps is a security operations platform that incorporates AI capabilities to assist with alert triage, detection engineering, and incident response workflows. The platform provides automated alert correlation with event context, allowing security teams to analyze alerts and prioritize threats based on severity or type. The AI functionality operates within defined role-based access controls and requires user approval for all recommended actions, maintaining an audit trail of decisions. Users can refine investigations using natural language prompts and execute recommended steps with single-click actions. Investigation threads can be stored indefinitely for compliance and audit purposes. The platform includes a security data lake for centralizing security data, search and analytics capabilities for pivoting across logs and tracing attacker paths, and detection and alerting features. Data ingestion supports normalization and filtering, with flexible hosting options allowing deployment in Panther's cloud or customer-owned AWS and Snowflake environments. The platform supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) for writing detections, investigating alerts, and querying logs from AI agents. All AI-driven conclusions are linked to underlying data, rules, and context for verification and transparency.