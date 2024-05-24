Anvilogic AI SOC Logo

0
Anvilogic AI SOC Description

Anvilogic AI SOC is a security operations platform that provides detection engineering, triage, and security mesh analytics capabilities across cloud environments, SIEMs, and data lakes. The platform uses a detection-as-code approach to enable security teams to develop and manage threat detection use cases. The platform includes AI-driven capabilities for detection engineering, offering automated recommendations for creating new use cases and tuning existing detections. It supports detection lifecycle management through AI agents that handle various aspects of the detection engineering process. Anvilogic provides MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for measuring detection program progress and conducting gap analysis. The platform operates on a decoupled architecture that allows organizations to maintain detection coverage while managing SIEM costs and avoiding vendor lock-in. The solution unifies detection and triage workflows across multiple data sources and cloud platforms. It includes security mesh analytics capabilities that enable analysis across distributed security data environments. The platform supports both traditional SIEM deployments and modern data lake architectures. Anvilogic offers interactive product tours covering use cases such as accelerated detection engineering, cost-efficient detection models, MITRE ATT&CK progress measurement, and AI-based detection engineering workflows.

Anvilogic AI SOC FAQ

Common questions about Anvilogic AI SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anvilogic AI SOC is AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes developed by Anvilogic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

