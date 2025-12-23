LogCraft Detection Engineering Logo

LogCraft Detection Engineering

Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR

Security Operations
Commercial
LogCraft Detection Engineering Description

LogCraft Detection Engineering is a detection-as-code platform designed for SOC analysts, detection engineers, and MSSPs. The platform enables centralized management and deployment of detection rules across multiple security tools including SIEM, EDR, XDR, and NDR systems. The platform implements Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) principles and provides MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping to visualize detection coverage and identify gaps. It supports standardization of detection workflows across heterogeneous security stacks through API integrations. LogCraft includes drift detection capabilities to identify when production detections deviate from the source of truth, whether through manual edits or external modifications. The platform maintains full traceability for detection rules, tracking who created or modified rules, deployment locations, and approval workflows for compliance and audit purposes. The platform offers detection portability across different security platforms, allowing organizations to migrate between SIEM, EDR, or XDR vendors without losing detection logic. It provides coverage scoring and reporting capabilities for measuring security posture and demonstrating service quality. LogCraft integrates with API-enabled security tools and supports detection lifecycle management from development through production deployment. The platform is designed to reduce false positives, streamline SOC operations, and enable consistent detection engineering practices across distributed security environments.

LogCraft Detection Engineering is Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR developed by LogCraft. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Detection Rules, EDR.

