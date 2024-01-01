Alien Vault Ossim

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
AlienVault OSSIM (Open Source Security Information and Event Management) by AT&T Cybersecurity is a comprehensive security management solution that combines asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, intrusion detection, behavioral monitoring, and SIEM capabilities in one platform, enabling organizations to consolidate their security tools and improve threat detection and response.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.
Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.