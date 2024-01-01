Alien Vault Ossim Logo

AlienVault OSSIM (Open Source Security Information and Event Management) by AT&T Cybersecurity is a comprehensive security management solution that combines asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, intrusion detection, behavioral monitoring, and SIEM capabilities in one platform, enabling organizations to consolidate their security tools and improve threat detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
asset-inventoryvulnerability-assessmentintrusion-detectionsiem

