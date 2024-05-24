Digital Hands Managed SIEM Description

Digital Hands Managed SIEM is a SIEM-as-a-Service offering that provides 24x7 monitoring, continuous tuning, and detection management for security information and event management platforms. The service addresses common SIEM challenges including alert fatigue, excessive false positives, and underutilization through expert management and customization. The service includes initial SIEM setup, log collection configuration, policy implementation based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework, baseline tuning, and ongoing refinement of detection rules. Digital Hands provides over 200 custom detections tailored to customer environments, supplementing vendor out-of-the-box detections with universal and environment-specific rules. The platform delivers high-fidelity, low-volume alerts through manual investigation and contextualization by security experts. Alert processing is automated through the CyGuard Maestro platform, which provides threat intelligence integration and machine-speed response capabilities. The service reports 99% alert efficacy and 85.5% reduction in human alert processing. Digital Hands supports multiple SIEM platforms including Google Chronicle, CrowdStrike, Securonix, Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, and IBM QRadar. The service includes continuous detection rule refinement, false positive filtering, and accurate log parsing to minimize noise. Threat detection occurs in seconds with response times under 4 minutes and resolution in 14 minutes, supporting compliance requirements for round-the-clock monitoring.