Client-facing dashboard for cybersecurity posture visibility and monitoring

Security Operations
Commercial
CyberSight is a client-facing dashboard designed to provide visibility into an organization's cybersecurity posture. The platform is offered by security providers to their clients as a tool for monitoring and managing security operations. The dashboard enables organizations to track their cybersecurity environment on both a daily operational basis and as part of long-term strategic planning. CyberSight presents security information in a format intended to be clear and actionable for client organizations. The platform functions as a centralized interface where clients can view their security status and related metrics. It is positioned as a tool for managed security service providers to deliver transparency to their customers regarding the security services being provided. CyberSight is designed to support ongoing security monitoring needs while also facilitating strategic decision-making around cybersecurity investments and priorities. The dashboard aggregates security data to give clients a consolidated view of their security environment.

CyberSight Demo is Client-facing dashboard for cybersecurity posture visibility and monitoring developed by CyberMaxx. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Dashboard, Managed Security Service Provider.

