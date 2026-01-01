Securonix Unified Defense SIEM
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM Description
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform that consolidates multiple security operations capabilities into a single system. The platform combines SIEM, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), and Threat Detection Investigation and Response (TDIR) functionality. The platform processes security events at scale, with documented capability to handle 1.3 million events per second for enterprise deployments. It provides unified detection and response across multiple data sources and uses AI-driven analytics for threat detection and investigation. The system includes automated response capabilities and offers broader coverage across security environments. Securonix has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for six consecutive years. The platform is designed for enterprise security operations centers and supports various deployment scenarios including cloud-native implementations. It aims to reduce false positives and accelerate threat detection through behavioral analytics and automation features. Securonix acquired ThreatQuotient to expand its threat intelligence and detection capabilities, integrating threat intelligence platform functionality into the unified defense platform.
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM FAQ
Common questions about Securonix Unified Defense SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM is Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities developed by Securonix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership