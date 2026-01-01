Securonix Unified Defense SIEM Logo

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM

Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM Description

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform that consolidates multiple security operations capabilities into a single system. The platform combines SIEM, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), and Threat Detection Investigation and Response (TDIR) functionality. The platform processes security events at scale, with documented capability to handle 1.3 million events per second for enterprise deployments. It provides unified detection and response across multiple data sources and uses AI-driven analytics for threat detection and investigation. The system includes automated response capabilities and offers broader coverage across security environments. Securonix has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for six consecutive years. The platform is designed for enterprise security operations centers and supports various deployment scenarios including cloud-native implementations. It aims to reduce false positives and accelerate threat detection through behavioral analytics and automation features. Securonix acquired ThreatQuotient to expand its threat intelligence and detection capabilities, integrating threat intelligence platform functionality into the unified defense platform.

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM is Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities developed by Securonix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Native.

