Splunk Enterprise Security Description

Splunk Enterprise Security is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that provides threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA functionalities into a unified workspace. The product offers full-spectrum visibility across domains, clouds, and devices through data management and federation capabilities including Federated Search and Federated Analytics. It uses machine learning-driven user and entity behavior analytics to identify anomalies and behavioral changes for detecting insider threats and zero-day attacks. Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) reduces alert volumes by prioritizing high-fidelity threats and increasing true positive rates. The platform includes security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities for automated workflows and threat enrichment. Detection Studio provides a detection lifecycle experience for testing, deploying, and monitoring detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework. An AI Assistant provides investigation guidance, query creation, summaries, and automated reports through natural language processing. The platform centralizes SOC workflows from detection to remediation within a single interface, enabling analysts to manage security operations without context switching between tools.