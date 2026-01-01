Splunk Enterprise Security Logo

Splunk Enterprise Security

Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Security Operations
Splunk Enterprise Security Description

Splunk Enterprise Security is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that provides threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA functionalities into a unified workspace. The product offers full-spectrum visibility across domains, clouds, and devices through data management and federation capabilities including Federated Search and Federated Analytics. It uses machine learning-driven user and entity behavior analytics to identify anomalies and behavioral changes for detecting insider threats and zero-day attacks. Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) reduces alert volumes by prioritizing high-fidelity threats and increasing true positive rates. The platform includes security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities for automated workflows and threat enrichment. Detection Studio provides a detection lifecycle experience for testing, deploying, and monitoring detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework. An AI Assistant provides investigation guidance, query creation, summaries, and automated reports through natural language processing. The platform centralizes SOC workflows from detection to remediation within a single interface, enabling analysts to manage security operations without context switching between tools.

Splunk Enterprise Security is Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with SIEM, SOAR, Threat Detection.

