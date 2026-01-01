Logpoint SecOps Platform
Logpoint SecOps Platform
Logpoint SecOps Platform Description
Logpoint SecOps Platform is a security operations platform that combines SIEM, SOAR, NDR, and central fleet management capabilities into a single solution. The platform is designed for sovereign-ready deployments and supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to meet data residency requirements. The platform provides visibility across security environments with over 1,000 built-in detections that aim to reduce manual rule-writing. It correlates network and log data to provide context for security events. The solution includes automated response capabilities through its SOAR functionality. Logpoint uses a node-based pricing model designed to provide predictable costs without data ingestion-based pricing spikes. The platform offers fleet management capabilities to control multiple deployments from a central interface. The platform includes over 100 integrations with third-party security tools and systems. It is positioned for use by SOC teams, MSSPs, and organizations requiring compliance with data sovereignty regulations. The solution holds SOC 2 Type II and EAL3+ certifications and is developed in Europe. Logpoint provides supporting services including the Logpoint Academy for training, 24/7 support services, and the Logpoint Collaborate program for MSSP partners.
