DNIF HYPERCLOUD
DNIF HYPERCLOUD
DNIF HYPERCLOUD Description
DNIF HYPERCLOUD is a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform that combines log management, user analytics, and security automation capabilities. The platform is designed for organizations with large datasets seeking cost-effective alternatives to traditional SIEM solutions. The system provides 365-day hot storage for all events, eliminating the need for data rehydration during threat hunting or forensic analysis. It uses cognitive machine learning and graph analytics to correlate alerts and identify threat campaigns, reducing alert volume through its CoDOTS feature. The platform includes schema-on-read functionality that parses and extracts fields from raw events at runtime and applies changes retrospectively. It offers a native query language and GUI-based query builder for creating security analytics use cases, with pipeline capabilities similar to Jupyter notebooks. DNIF HYPERCLOUD maps threat content to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and provides case management that tracks campaign progression through the kill chain. The platform includes over 500 pre-built use cases and no-code machine learning models for outlier detection. The system supports multi-cloud environments and integrates with security devices, operating systems, cloud workloads, and applications. It is designed to scale beyond 20TB per day with minimal infrastructure footprint while maintaining performance, retention, and data resolution.
