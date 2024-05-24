Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Description

Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is a centralized platform that aggregates and analyzes telemetry data in real time for threat detection and compliance monitoring. The solution collects event data from endpoints, network devices, cloud workloads, and applications to provide security coverage across infrastructure. The platform performs security log analysis by aggregating, storing, and analyzing security event data to identify anomalies and indicators of compromise. It adds contextual information to alerts to support investigations and reduce response time. Wazuh includes vulnerability detection capabilities that identify and prioritize vulnerabilities on monitored endpoints where agents are deployed. The Security Configuration Assessment (SCA) feature scans systems against Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks to identify misconfigurations, security flaws, and deviations from security standards. The platform supports regulatory compliance tracking for frameworks including PCI DSS, NIST 800-53, GDPR, TSC SOC2, and HIPAA. Wazuh provides real-time alerting and notification capabilities when security incidents occur. The platform correlates events from multiple sources, integrates threat intelligence feeds, and offers customizable dashboards and reports. Users can customize alerts to meet specific requirements and generate comprehensive reports that provide analysis of security events for compliance demonstration purposes.