Hunters Next-Gen SIEM Description

Hunters Next-Gen SIEM is a security information and event management platform that combines data ingestion, detection, investigation, and response capabilities in a single solution. The platform uses AI and automation to analyze multiple alerts simultaneously and perform automated triage and investigation. The solution includes pre-built detections managed by Team Axon that cover UEBA, identity, endpoint, and cloud environments. These detections are maintained and tuned without requiring detection engineering from the customer organization. The platform performs automated scoring, correlation, and enrichment of security events continuously. It connects data across multiple security tools to provide threat context and identify threats that may be missed when tools operate in isolation. Hunters Next-Gen SIEM is designed for deployment within days and operates without ongoing management requirements. The platform stores data in a shared Snowflake database, allowing security teams to build custom data models and applications on top of the raw security feed. The solution functions as an all-in-one SOC platform that handles the complete workflow from data ingestion through incident response. It is positioned as a force multiplier for existing security tools by aggregating and correlating data across the entire security stack.