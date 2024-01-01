Event Log Explorer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Event Log Explorer is an effective software solution for viewing, analyzing and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs. It extends the standard Windows Event Viewer functionality and brings many new features, including instant access to event logs, efficient filtering, event log consolidation, and export and report generation capabilities. It allows users to filter events by any criteria, export to Excel and other formats, retrieve detailed information, work with disk images, take snapshots of events, read damaged event log files, monitor and notify about events, and store events in an enterprise database. It also automates labor-intensive tasks and provides a feature matrix for comparison. The software is compatible with any Windows event logs, whether they are on a local system or in the network, and can handle both “live” event logs and saved log files in EVT or EVTX format.