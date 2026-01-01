Sumo Logic Logs for Security Description

Sumo Logic Logs for Security is a cloud-native log analytics platform designed for security operations and threat detection. The platform provides centralized log collection, analysis, and monitoring capabilities for security teams. The solution ingests and analyzes log data from various sources to help security teams detect threats, investigate incidents, and maintain compliance. It operates as part of Sumo Logic's broader security operations platform, which includes SIEM capabilities. The platform offers log management functionality with search and analytics capabilities for security use cases. It supports integration with cloud environments including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The solution provides pre-built dashboards and analytics for security monitoring. Sumo Logic Logs for Security is built on a cloud-native architecture and includes machine learning capabilities for threat detection. The platform supports security data lake functionality, allowing organizations to store and analyze large volumes of security log data. The solution is designed to work alongside other Sumo Logic security products including Cloud SIEM and Cloud SOAR for comprehensive security operations. It provides visibility into cloud security events and supports compliance monitoring including PCI compliance requirements. The platform offers a 30-day free trial and includes API access for integration with existing security tools and workflows.