Exabeam LogRhythm SIEM
SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and security monitoring
Exabeam LogRhythm SIEM
SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and security monitoring
Exabeam LogRhythm SIEM Description
Exabeam LogRhythm SIEM is a security information and event management platform that provides log collection, analysis, and correlation capabilities for security operations teams. The platform is designed to aggregate and analyze security event data from various sources across an organization's IT infrastructure. The solution enables security teams to monitor security events, detect threats, and investigate incidents through centralized log management. It processes security data to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate security threats or compliance violations. The platform supports security operations workflows including event correlation, alert generation, and incident investigation. It provides capabilities for collecting logs from multiple sources, normalizing data formats, and applying detection rules to identify security events of interest. Organizations use this SIEM solution to maintain visibility across their security infrastructure, meet compliance requirements, and respond to security incidents. The platform is positioned as part of Exabeam's broader security operations portfolio following their acquisition of LogRhythm.
