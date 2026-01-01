Elastic Kibana Description

Elastic Kibana is an open source interface that provides query, analysis, visualization, and management capabilities for data stored in Elasticsearch. The platform offers a unified interface for searching and exploring structured and unstructured data in real time. Kibana includes natural language query input with intelligent autocomplete, field-level summaries, and filtering capabilities. Users can build interactive dashboards with metrics, charts, graphs, maps, and tables to visualize live data. The platform supports drill-down analysis and reusable saved queries across multiple views. The tool incorporates machine learning capabilities for anomaly detection, rare event identification, and message pattern analysis through no-code ML jobs. Geospatial data can be visualized using multilayer maps with distance filters and shape overlays. Alert rules can be configured to trigger automated workflows and custom actions. Kibana provides an AI assistant and Agent Builder that uses natural language to generate queries, troubleshoot issues, and explore data based on field context. The platform includes a Dev Tools Console for running Elasticsearch API calls and testing queries with an interactive JSON editor. The interface supports multiple use cases including observability for monitoring logs, metrics, and traces; security for threat detection and investigation with timeline views and MITRE ATT&CK mapping; and enterprise search for custom search experiences. Management tools include data lifecycle controls, role-based access control, audit logging, and cluster diagnostics with AutoOps for automated performance recommendations.