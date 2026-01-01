Elastic Observability Description

Elastic Observability is a platform built on Elasticsearch that provides monitoring and analysis capabilities for logs, metrics, traces, and application performance data. The platform supports OpenTelemetry standards and offers the Elastic Distributions of OpenTelemetry (EDOT) for production-ready data collection. The platform includes log analytics with ES|QL query language, application performance monitoring with native OpenTelemetry support, infrastructure monitoring across cloud and on-premises environments, and digital experience monitoring with real user monitoring (RUM) and synthetic testing. It provides LLM observability for tracking generative AI application performance, including latency, errors, prompts, responses, and costs. Elastic Observability features AI-driven log processing through Streams, which automatically organizes data with parsing, partitioning, and field extraction. The platform includes an AI Assistant that provides root cause analysis through natural language queries and agentic AI workflows. Machine learning capabilities include zero-configuration anomaly detection, pattern analysis, and forecasting across telemetry data. The platform supports data ingestion from 450+ integrations covering cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, databases, and Kubernetes environments. It uses logsdb index mode and TSDB for data compression and supports petabyte-scale data retention with searchable snapshots. The platform provides prebuilt dashboards, custom visualization capabilities, and always-on anomaly detection for proactive issue identification.