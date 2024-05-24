Site24x7 AI-powered Monitoring Description

Site24x7 is an observability and monitoring platform designed for DevOps and IT operations teams. The platform provides monitoring capabilities across multiple infrastructure components including websites, servers, cloud environments, applications, networks, and Kubernetes clusters. The platform monitors public and private cloud resources across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and VMware virtualization environments. Server monitoring covers Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, VMware, Nutanix, Docker, and Kubernetes platforms with root cause analysis capabilities and custom plugin support. Application performance monitoring supports Java, .NET, Ruby, PHP, Node.js, and mobile platforms to identify errors in application servers and components. Website monitoring tracks internet services including HTTPS, DNS servers, FTP servers, SSL/TLS certificates, SMTP servers, REST APIs, and SOAP web services from over 130 global locations and private networks. The platform includes real user monitoring to analyze application experience by browser, platform, geography, and ISP. Synthetic transaction monitoring records and simulates multi-step user interactions in browsers. Network monitoring covers routers, switches, and firewalls. Log management capabilities collect, consolidate, index, and search application logs across servers and datacenter sites. The platform incorporates AIOps features including anomaly detection, machine learning-based monitoring, and IT automation for incident remediation. Remote monitoring and management functionality is available for managed service providers and cloud service providers.