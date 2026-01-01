Elastic Elasticsearch Description

Elasticsearch is an open source, distributed search and analytics engine that stores structured, unstructured, and vector data in real time. The platform functions as a datastore, vector database, analytics engine, search engine, and geospatial engine. The engine provides millisecond-latency search powered by Apache Lucene and supports full-text search, vector search, and hybrid search with filters, ranking, and reranking capabilities. It handles semantic, fuzzy, and precise search queries across text, image, and multi-modal vectors. Elasticsearch offers distributed scalability with autoscaling, rebalancing, and replication capabilities. Cross-cluster search enables federated search across multiple clusters. The platform uses columnar storage and supports data tiers from hot tier on local disks to searchable snapshots on object storage. The analytics engine performs real-time data aggregation and transformation on high-cardinality data. Geospatial capabilities include geo-distance, polygon, and hexagonal spatial analytics. Deployment options include serverless on Elastic Cloud, hosted deployments on AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, or on-premises installations. The platform provides REST APIs and language clients for Java, Python, Go, and other programming languages. Built-in connectors support data ingestion from various sources. The platform integrates with observability and security analytics use cases.