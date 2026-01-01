LMNTRIX SIEM Logo

Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection

LMNTRIX SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform designed for post-breach forensic investigations, compliance reporting, and centralized log retention. The platform is built as a subscription feature of LMNTRIX XDR and integrates telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, and identity sources. The system aggregates, normalizes, and correlates logs from multiple sources to provide unified visibility across security environments. It employs machine learning-driven behavioral analytics to detect deviations from baseline user and host behavior without requiring manual rule creation. The platform includes preconfigured detection rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with options for custom rule development. LMNTRIX SIEM provides sub-second query capabilities across large event datasets for incident reconstruction and timeline analysis. The platform features interactive dashboards for alert visualization and trend analysis, along with graph-based analytics to identify relationships between users, events, and devices. Threat intelligence integration enriches alerts with data on malicious IPs, hashes, domains, and behaviors. The solution is deployed as a scalable cloud service and supports compliance requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 through centralized, immutable log storage. The platform is designed by incident response practitioners and encodes real-world breach experience into its detection capabilities and workflows.

