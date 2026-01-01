LMNTRIX SIEM
Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection
LMNTRIX SIEM
Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection
LMNTRIX SIEM Description
LMNTRIX SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform designed for post-breach forensic investigations, compliance reporting, and centralized log retention. The platform is built as a subscription feature of LMNTRIX XDR and integrates telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, and identity sources. The system aggregates, normalizes, and correlates logs from multiple sources to provide unified visibility across security environments. It employs machine learning-driven behavioral analytics to detect deviations from baseline user and host behavior without requiring manual rule creation. The platform includes preconfigured detection rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with options for custom rule development. LMNTRIX SIEM provides sub-second query capabilities across large event datasets for incident reconstruction and timeline analysis. The platform features interactive dashboards for alert visualization and trend analysis, along with graph-based analytics to identify relationships between users, events, and devices. Threat intelligence integration enriches alerts with data on malicious IPs, hashes, domains, and behaviors. The solution is deployed as a scalable cloud service and supports compliance requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 through centralized, immutable log storage. The platform is designed by incident response practitioners and encodes real-world breach experience into its detection capabilities and workflows.
LMNTRIX SIEM FAQ
Common questions about LMNTRIX SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LMNTRIX SIEM is Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership