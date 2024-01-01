SysmonSearch 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective and less time-consuming by aggregating event logs generated by Microsoft's Sysmon. System Overview: SysmonSearch uses Elasticsearch and Kibana (and Kibana plugin). Elasticsearch collects/stores Sysmon's event log. Kibana provides a user interface for Sysmon's event log analysis. The following functions are implemented as Kibana plugin: Visualizes Function - visualizes Sysmon's event logs to illustrate correlation of processes and networks. Statistical Function - collects the statistics of each device or Sysmon's event ID. Monitor Function - monitors incoming logs based on preconfigured rules and triggers alerts. StixIoC server allows adding search/monitor conditions by uploading STIX/IOC files. From StixIoC server Web UI, you can upload STIXv1, STIXv2, and OpenIOC format files. To try SysmonSearch, you can either install software to your own Linux environment with the provided instructions or use the Docker image. For more details, please refer to the SysmonSearch wiki documentation.