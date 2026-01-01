SharkStriker SIEM Description

SharkStriker SIEM is a managed Security Information and Event Management service that provides organizations with expert-led SIEM configuration, management, and monitoring. The service addresses common SIEM challenges including configuration complexity, poor data ingestion, alert fatigue, and skills gaps through dedicated security experts available around the clock. The service operates on the STRIEGO platform and includes onboarding of log sources, provisioning of usage reports, configuration of threat intelligence sources, and silent log monitoring. It provides use case management through identification and deployment of alert rules, configuration of playbooks and dashboards, creation of log parsers, and inclusion of additional log sources. SharkStriker SIEM offers risk and compliance management capabilities with automated continuous configuration assessment against industry best practices, CIS-based posture assessment, compliance-friendly reporting, and MITRE ATT&CK-based detection. The service supports compliance frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, ISO27001, and NIST. The platform includes built-in SOAR and UEBA capabilities, automated vulnerability management, and centralized visibility across the security infrastructure. It features over 1000 preprogrammed detection rules categorized by use case, expert-crafted workflows for automated response to known threats, and proactive threat hunting services. The service uses an asset-based pricing model and provides incident response support with access to SIEM experts, subject matter experts, incident responders, threat hunters, DevSecOps engineers, and security analysts.