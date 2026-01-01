SharkStriker SIEM Logo

SharkStriker SIEM

Managed SIEM service with 24x7 expert support and threat hunting capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SharkStriker SIEM Description

SharkStriker SIEM is a managed Security Information and Event Management service that provides organizations with expert-led SIEM configuration, management, and monitoring. The service addresses common SIEM challenges including configuration complexity, poor data ingestion, alert fatigue, and skills gaps through dedicated security experts available around the clock. The service operates on the STRIEGO platform and includes onboarding of log sources, provisioning of usage reports, configuration of threat intelligence sources, and silent log monitoring. It provides use case management through identification and deployment of alert rules, configuration of playbooks and dashboards, creation of log parsers, and inclusion of additional log sources. SharkStriker SIEM offers risk and compliance management capabilities with automated continuous configuration assessment against industry best practices, CIS-based posture assessment, compliance-friendly reporting, and MITRE ATT&CK-based detection. The service supports compliance frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, ISO27001, and NIST. The platform includes built-in SOAR and UEBA capabilities, automated vulnerability management, and centralized visibility across the security infrastructure. It features over 1000 preprogrammed detection rules categorized by use case, expert-crafted workflows for automated response to known threats, and proactive threat hunting services. The service uses an asset-based pricing model and provides incident response support with access to SIEM experts, subject matter experts, incident responders, threat hunters, DevSecOps engineers, and security analysts.

SharkStriker SIEM FAQ

Common questions about SharkStriker SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SharkStriker SIEM is Managed SIEM service with 24x7 expert support and threat hunting capabilities developed by SharkStriker. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Log Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →