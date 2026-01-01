Graylog Graylog
Graylog is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that provides log management, threat detection, and API security capabilities. The platform offers centralized log collection and analysis for security and IT operations teams. The product includes AI-powered features for investigation automation and threat detection. It provides real-time security monitoring with long-term data retention capabilities. The platform supports flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Graylog includes built-in pipeline management for log routing and data tier management. The platform allows users to preview archived data and restore specific logs without requiring full data ingestion. It provides customizable dashboards for data visualization and analysis. The system supports automated alerting on security events and audit logs from various sources. It includes detection capabilities for high-risk threats and security incidents. The platform offers investigation tools for security analysts to examine events and correlate data across multiple sources. Graylog provides data management features including log routing, storage tiering, and cost optimization controls. The platform is designed to handle centralized logging, security threat detection, and API abuse tracking within a single interface.
